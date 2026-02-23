(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sentry South 26-2 HK416 Rifle Range [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sentry South 26-2 HK416 Rifle Range

    HATTIESBURG, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2026

    Photo by Spc. Cliffaniqua Mcintosh 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Spanish air force airmen conduct team live fire training with the HK416 rifle during exercise Sentry South 26-2, at the Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, Feb. 28, 2026. Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Spc. Cliffaniqua Mcintosh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 14:00
    Photo ID: 9544491
    VIRIN: 260228-A-NM902-1029
    Resolution: 3265x2189
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: HATTIESBURG, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sentry South 26-2 HK416 Rifle Range [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Cliffaniqua Mcintosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    sentrysouth26-2

