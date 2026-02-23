(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Abraham Lincoln supports Operation Epic Fury [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Abraham Lincoln supports Operation Epic Fury

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.02.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) conducts flight operations in support of Operation Epic Fury, March 1, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 12:22
    Photo ID: 9544244
    VIRIN: 260302-D-D0477-2044
    Resolution: 5061x3374
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1

    This work, USS Abraham Lincoln supports Operation Epic Fury [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Iran
    CENTCOM
    epicfury

