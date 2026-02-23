The Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) School held training Feb. 26 for various Army units' Soldiers. The course includes training on a variety of military CBRN equipment and includes training and familiarization on Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA), emergency response in-transit procedures, planning and preparing for Domestic Reconnaissance operations, the fundamentals of Toxic Industrial Chemicals/Materials (TIC/TIM), sampling and collection procedures, mission abort procedures, and the procedures to set-up, process through and close out a survey team decontamination site. (Images provided by Ernie Gomez and the (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 12:21
|Photo ID:
|9544206
|VIRIN:
|260226-A-IE493-9620
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|748.4 KB
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JB MDL - CBRN Defense Course Training. February 26, 2026. [Image 5 of 5], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.