(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JB MDL - CBRN Defense Course Training. February 26, 2026. [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    JB MDL - CBRN Defense Course Training. February 26, 2026.

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    The Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) School held training Feb. 26 for various Army units' Soldiers. The course includes training on a variety of military CBRN equipment and includes training and familiarization on Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA), emergency response in-transit procedures, planning and preparing for Domestic Reconnaissance operations, the fundamentals of Toxic Industrial Chemicals/Materials (TIC/TIM), sampling and collection procedures, mission abort procedures, and the procedures to set-up, process through and close out a survey team decontamination site. (Images provided by Ernie Gomez and the (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 12:21
    Photo ID: 9544206
    VIRIN: 260226-A-IE493-9620
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 748.4 KB
    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JB MDL - CBRN Defense Course Training. February 26, 2026. [Image 5 of 5], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JB MDL - CBRN Defense Course Training. February 26, 2026.
    JB MDL - CBRN Defense Course Training. February 26, 2026.
    JB MDL - CBRN Defense Course Training. February 26, 2026.
    JB MDL - CBRN Defense Course Training. February 26, 2026.
    JB MDL - CBRN Defense Course Training. February 26, 2026.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JB-MDL, CBRN School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery