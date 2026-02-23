JB MDL - CBRN Defense Course Training. February 26, 2026.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) School held training Feb. 26 for various Army units' Soldiers. The course includes training on a variety of military CBRN equipment and includes training and familiarization on Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA), emergency response in-transit procedures, planning and preparing for Domestic Reconnaissance operations, the fundamentals of Toxic Industrial Chemicals/Materials (TIC/TIM), sampling and collection procedures, mission abort procedures, and the procedures to set-up, process through and close out a survey team decontamination site. (Images provided by Ernie Gomez and the (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)