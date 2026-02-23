(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SW, CJCS Conduct Operation Epic Fury Presser [Image 10 of 11]

    SW, CJCS Conduct Operation Epic Fury Presser

    WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech  

    Office of the Secretary of War Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Air Force Gen. Dan Caine conduct a press briefing on Operation Epic Fury at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., March 2, 2026. (DoW photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 12:18
    Photo ID: 9544204
    VIRIN: 260302-D-FN350-2302
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.71 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SW, CJCS Conduct Operation Epic Fury Presser [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    CJCS
    SW
    Press Briefing
    Pentagon
    epicfury
    Operation Epic Fury

