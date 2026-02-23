SW, CJCS Conduct Operation Epic Fury Presser

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Air Force Gen. Dan Caine conduct a press briefing on Operation Epic Fury at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., March 2, 2026. (DoW photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech)