USAFE-AFAFRICA senior leader highlights aggregated readiness at AFA Warfare Symposium

Aurora, Colo. - U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Chris McFarland, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa director, plans and programs, speaks during the Forward Air Base Defense Panel at the Air and Space Forces Association Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colo., Feb. 24, 2026. The symposium is an opportunity for Department of the Air Force senior leaders to meet and address Airmen, Guardians, Allies, partners, and industry leaders.