(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFE-AFAFRICA senior leader highlights aggregated readiness at AFA Warfare Symposium

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAFE-AFAFRICA senior leader highlights aggregated readiness at AFA Warfare Symposium

    AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    Aurora, Colo. - U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Chris McFarland, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa director, plans and programs, speaks during the Forward Air Base Defense Panel at the Air and Space Forces Association Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colo., Feb. 24, 2026. The symposium is an opportunity for Department of the Air Force senior leaders to meet and address Airmen, Guardians, Allies, partners, and industry leaders.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 09:07
    Photo ID: 9543865
    VIRIN: 260224-F-F3253-1001
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 4.01 MB
    Location: AURORA, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA senior leader highlights aggregated readiness at AFA Warfare Symposium, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAFE-AFAFRICA senior leader highlights aggregated readiness at AFA Warfare Symposium

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery