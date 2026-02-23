A senior leader highlights forward air base defense at AFA Warfare Symposium

Courtesy Photo | Aurora, Colo. - U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Chris McFarland, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa director, plans and programs, speaks during the Forward Air Base Defense Panel at the Air and Space Forces Association Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colo., Feb. 24, 2026. The symposium is an opportunity for Department of the Air Force senior leaders to meet and address Airmen, Guardians, Allies, partners, and industry leaders. see less | View Image Page

AURORA, Colo. – U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Chris McFarland, Director of Plans and Programs for U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa, participated in a Forward Air Base Defense panel during the Air and Space Forces Association Warfare Symposium Feb. 24, 2026.

McFarland was joined by Lt. Gen. Thorsten Poschwatta, German Air Operations Command commander, and Thomas Goffus, Assistant Secretary-General Operations, NATO. The panel was moderated by retired U.S. Air Force Gen. Jeffrey Harrigian, former USAFE-AFAFRICA commander.

The annual symposium brings together senior leaders from the Department of the Air Force to engage with Airmen, Guardians, Allies, partners and industry representatives to discuss operational priorities, modernization efforts and emerging threats impacting the force.

During the panel, McFarland emphasized the need to adapt quickly to evolving threats and accelerate capability development to conduct offensive and defensive combat operations across the European theater.

“There are no sanctuaries anymore,” McFarland said. “Whether at main operating bases or forward operating locations, we must be able to generate and execute combat airpower to meet SACEUR’s (Supreme Allied Commander Europe’s) intent.”

He highlighted the importance of collaboration with joint and Allied partners to ensure forces are prepared to operate in contested environments. McFarland noted that USAFE-AFAFRICA continues to prioritize readiness through ongoing experimentation and integration with partners.

“USAFE-AFAFRICA has been at the forefront of delivering readiness today and we are continuing experimentation alongside our joint and Allied partners.”

Across the command, McFarland said training and exercises are central to building mission capability. USAFE-AFAFRICA wings are fielding new systems, adapting personnel structures and refining Wing Operations Center concepts to strengthen air base defense.

In Germany, USAFE-AFAFRICA continues to work closely with host nation partners through tabletop exercises and coordinated planning to align procedures and authorities. McFarland underlined that effective air base defense requires an integrated approach across services, Allies and agencies to meet today’s security challenges.