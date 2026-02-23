Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) fires a Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) during operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Mar. 2, 2026. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)