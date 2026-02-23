(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Fires a Tomahawk Land Attack Missile

    USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Fires a Tomahawk Land Attack Missile

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.02.2026

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) fires a Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) during operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Mar. 2, 2026. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 06:03
    Photo ID: 9543685
    VIRIN: 260302-D-D0477-3261
    Resolution: 2048x1152
    Size: 93.26 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Fires a Tomahawk Land Attack Missile [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

