(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Tripoli Conducts Flight Operations [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Tripoli Conducts Flight Operations

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    03.02.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Angel Conde 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 1st Class Jaime Martinez stands fast during flight operations aboard America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb. 24, 2026. Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), composed of America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ships USS New Orleans (LPD 18) and USS San Diego (LPD 22), along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Angel Conde)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 04:14
    Photo ID: 9543605
    VIRIN: 260224-N-MQ780-1038
    Resolution: 3403x6051
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Conducts Flight Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Angel Conde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Tripoli Conducts Flight Operations
    USS Tripoli Conducts Flight Operations
    USS Tripoli Conducts Flight Operations
    USS Tripoli Conducts Flight Operations
    USS Tripoli Conducts Flight Operations
    USS Tripoli Conducts Flight Operations
    USS Tripoli Conducts Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMPHIB
    USN
    USS Tripoli
    LHA7
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery