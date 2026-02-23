Counter-Landing Casualty Evacuation at Exercise Cobra Gold 2026

A U.S. Marine assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, transmits a nine-line medical evacuation request during a counter-landing event supporting Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Hat Yao Beach, Rayong Province, Thailand, Feb. 28, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Rayonne Bissant)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2026 21:52
|Photo ID:
|9543379
|VIRIN:
|280226-A-BK800-1004
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|12.46 MB
|Location:
|TH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
