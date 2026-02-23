Director Stubbs speaks to Kentucky Guardsmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, Director of the Army National Guard was recognized as a Kentucky Colonel by Governor Andy Beshear and presented by U.S. Army Lt. Col. Stephen Martin, association president, during the Kentucky National Guard's 2026 National Guard Association of Kentucky conference at the Sloan Convention Center in Bowling Green, Ky., Feb. 28, 2026. Stubbs was the guest speaker during the event where he shared his leadership philosophies and information on the state of the Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Scott Raymond)