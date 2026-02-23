(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Director Stubbs speaks to Kentucky Guardsmen [Image 9 of 9]

    Director Stubbs speaks to Kentucky Guardsmen

    KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2026

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Scott Raymond 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, Director of the Army National Guard was recognized as a Kentucky Colonel by Governor Andy Beshear and presented by U.S. Army Lt. Col. Stephen Martin, association president, during the Kentucky National Guard's 2026 National Guard Association of Kentucky conference at the Sloan Convention Center in Bowling Green, Ky., Feb. 28, 2026. Stubbs was the guest speaker during the event where he shared his leadership philosophies and information on the state of the Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Scott Raymond)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2026
    Date Posted: 03.01.2026 17:54
    Photo ID: 9543176
    VIRIN: 260228-Z-GN092-1087
    Resolution: 6156x4348
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Director Stubbs speaks to Kentucky Guardsmen [Image 9 of 9], by 1SG Scott Raymond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

