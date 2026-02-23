Members from the 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron prepare for a flight during a training mission in Ladyville, Belize, Feb. 27., 2026. The training aimed to enhance the BDF’s ability to conduct aerial resupply operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2026 13:07
|Photo ID:
|9542800
|VIRIN:
|260227-F-BS369-3762
|Resolution:
|5239x7859
|Size:
|9.68 MB
|Location:
|BZ
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 571 MSAS Builds Partner Capacity With Belize Defense Force [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Levi Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.