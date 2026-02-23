Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) fires a Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) during operations in support of Operation Epic Fury, Feb. 28, 2026. (U.S. Navy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2026 07:50
|Photo ID:
|9542626
|VIRIN:
|022826-D-D0477-1025
|Resolution:
|4938x3527
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|4
This work, USS Bulkeley Supports Operation Epic Fury [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.