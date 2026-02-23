(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Frank E. Petersen Jr. Supports Operation Epic Fury

    Frank E. Petersen Jr. Supports Operation Epic Fury

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.28.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) fires a Tomahawk Land Attack Missile during operations in support of Operation Epic Fury, Feb. 28, 2026. (U.S. Navy Photo)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2026
    Date Posted: 03.01.2026 07:38
    Photo ID: 9542623
    VIRIN: 260228-D-D0477-9528
    Resolution: 2526x1320
    Size: 303.4 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 22
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Frank E. Petersen Jr. Supports Operation Epic Fury [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

