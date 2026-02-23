(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    156th CRG at Sentry South 26-2 [Image 10 of 11]

    156th CRG at Sentry South 26-2

    GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Victor Vazquez 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Seth Adler, exercise director, participates in a local news interview during Sentry South 26-2 exercise at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, Mississippi, Feb. 23, 2026. Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Victor Vazquez)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2026
    Date Posted: 03.01.2026 00:50
    Photo ID: 9542553
    VIRIN: 260223-Z-PB419-1011
    Resolution: 5462x3641
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 156th CRG at Sentry South 26-2 [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Victor Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Siempre Adelante
    SentrySouth26-2

