Date Taken: 02.27.2026 Date Posted: 02.28.2026 12:32 Photo ID: 9541974 VIRIN: 260227-Z-IN195-1035 Resolution: 5651x3768 Size: 3.47 MB Location: ARKANSAS, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Col. Spohn Fini Flight [Image 5 of 5], by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.