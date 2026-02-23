(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Col. Spohn Fini Flight

    Col. Spohn Fini Flight

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt 

    188th Wing

    Col. Jay R. Spohn, former 188th Wing commander, took his final flight in an F-35 Lightning II at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Ark., on Feb. 27, 2026.

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 02.28.2026 12:32
    Photo ID: 9541974
    VIRIN: 260227-Z-IN195-1035
    Resolution: 5651x3768
    Size: 3.47 MB
    Location: ARKANSAS, US
    This work, Col. Spohn Fini Flight [Image 5 of 5], by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt, identified by DVIDS

    F-35
    188th Wing
    Ebbing
    Spohn

