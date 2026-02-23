(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Col. Spohn's Fini Flight

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt 

    188th Wing

    Col. Jay R. Spohn, former 188th Wing commander, took his final flight in an F-35 Lightning II at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Ark., on Feb. 27, 2026.

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 02.28.2026 12:31
    Photo ID: 9541969
    VIRIN: 260227-Z-IN195-1022
    Resolution: 4391x2928
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: ARKANSAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Spohn's Fini Flight [Image 3 of 3], by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-35
    188th Wing
    Ebbing
    Spohn

