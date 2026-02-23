(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USAFA Track and Field Intersquad Meet 2026 [Image 4 of 10]

    USAFA Track and Field Intersquad Meet 2026

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Photo by Ray Bahner 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force’s Asher Jenkins competes in the 60 meter sprint during an intersquad track and field meet on Feb. 20, 2026 at the Cadet Field House in Colorado Springs, Colo. The Falcons made their final preparations to compete in the Mountain West Indoor Track and Field Championships the coming weekend. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 02.28.2026 10:08
    Photo ID: 9541915
    VIRIN: 260220-F-HI801-2027
    Resolution: 4675x3117
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA Track and Field Intersquad Meet 2026 [Image 10 of 10], by Ray Bahner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Athletics
    Colorado Springs
    Air Force
    Sports
    Air Force Academy
    Falcons

