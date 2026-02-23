USAFA Track and Field Intersquad Meet 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force’s Asher Jenkins competes in the 60 meter sprint during an intersquad track and field meet on Feb. 20, 2026 at the Cadet Field House in Colorado Springs, Colo. The Falcons made their final preparations to compete in the Mountain West Indoor Track and Field Championships the coming weekend. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)