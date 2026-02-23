(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Daily Operations aboard the USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) [Image 12 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Daily Operations aboard the USS Gonzalez (DDG 66)

    UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mark Pena 

    USS GONZALEZ (DDG 66)

    Fire Controlman (AEGIS) 2nd Class Ayden Henderson stands watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, Feb. 19, 2026. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is at sea training as an integrated warfighting team. Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) is the Joint Force's most complex integrated training event and prepares naval task forces for sustained high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and America's civilian leaders highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mark Peña)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 22:07
    Photo ID: 9541742
    VIRIN: 260219-N-AY869-1008
    Resolution: 5626x3751
    Size: 4.05 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daily Operations aboard the USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Mark Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Daily Operations aboard the USS Gonzalez (DDG 66)
    Daily Operations aboard the USS Gonzalez (DDG 66)
    Daily Operations aboard the USS Gonzalez (DDG 66)
    Daily Operations aboard the USS Gonzalez (DDG 66)
    Daily Operations aboard the USS Gonzalez (DDG 66)
    Daily Operations aboard the USS Gonzalez (DDG 66)
    Daily Operations aboard the USS Gonzalez (DDG 66)
    Daily Operations aboard the USS Gonzalez (DDG 66)
    Daily Operations aboard the USS Gonzalez (DDG 66)
    Daily Operations aboard the USS Gonzalez (DDG 66)
    Daily Operations aboard the USS Gonzalez (DDG 66)
    Daily Operations aboard the USS Gonzalez (DDG 66)
    Daily Operations aboard the USS Gonzalez (DDG 66)
    Daily Operations aboard the USS Gonzalez (DDG 66)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    COMPTUEX
    CVN 77
    USS George H.W. Bush
    CSG-10
    GHWBSCG
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery