During the Florida Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, Soldiers participate in the 12-mile ruck march event at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Feb. 27, 2026. The multi-day event gathered Soldiers from units across Florida to measure their tactical proficiency and overall readiness.
|02.27.2026
|02.27.2026 20:26
|9541630
|260227-A-UC670-8638
|8256x5504
|8.82 MB
|STARKE, FLORIDA, US
|5
|0
This work, FLNG Best Warrior Competition 2026 [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Christopher Vann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.