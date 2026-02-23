(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Tripoli Conducts F-35 Flight Operations [Image 3 of 6]

    USS Tripoli Conducts F-35 Flight Operations

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Reese Taylor 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 1st Class Jaime Martinez (left) and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 2nd Class Olen Harris help guide an F-35B Lighting II attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 on the flight deck of America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb. 25, 2026. Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), composed of America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ships USS New Orleans (LPD 18) and USS San Diego (LPD 22), along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Reese Mitchell Taylor)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 18:07
    Photo ID: 9541477
    VIRIN: 260225-N-RT401-1073
    Resolution: 2574x1716
    Size: 701.93 KB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Conducts F-35 Flight Operations [Image 6 of 6], by SA Reese Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

