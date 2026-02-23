SW Arsenal of Freedom Tour - Arkansas

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth tours a 155mm LAP and warheads facility at General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, as part of his Arsenal of Freedom Tour, Camden, Ark., Feb. 27, 2026. (DoW photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)