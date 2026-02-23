(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SW Arsenal of Freedom Tour - Arkansas [Image 2 of 43]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SW Arsenal of Freedom Tour - Arkansas

    CAMDEN, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza     

    Office of the Secretary of War Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth tours a 155mm LAP and warheads facility at General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, as part of his Arsenal of Freedom Tour, Camden, Ark., Feb. 27, 2026. (DoW photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 17:28
    Photo ID: 9541374
    VIRIN: 260227-D-PM193-1188
    Resolution: 5564x3709
    Size: 3.03 MB
    Location: CAMDEN, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SW Arsenal of Freedom Tour - Arkansas [Image 43 of 43], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SW Arsenal of Freedom Tour - Arkansas
    SW Arsenal of Freedom Tour - Arkansas
    SW Arsenal of Freedom Tour - Arkansas
    SW Arsenal of Freedom Tour - Arkansas
    SW Arsenal of Freedom Tour - Arkansas
    SW Arsenal of Freedom Tour - Arkansas
    SW Arsenal of Freedom Tour - Arkansas
    SW Arsenal of Freedom Tour - Arkansas
    SW Arsenal of Freedom Tour - Arkansas
    SW Arsenal of Freedom Tour - Arkansas
    SW Arsenal of Freedom Tour - Arkansas
    SW Arsenal of Freedom Tour - Arkansas
    SW Arsenal of Freedom Tour - Arkansas
    SW Arsenal of Freedom Tour - Arkansas
    SW Arsenal of Freedom Tour - Arkansas
    SW Arsenal of Freedom Tour - Arkansas
    SW Arsenal of Freedom Tour - Arkansas
    SW Arsenal of Freedom Tour - Arkansas
    SW Arsenal of Freedom Tour - Arkansas
    SW Arsenal of Freedom Tour - Arkansas
    SW Arsenal of Freedom Tour - Arkansas
    SW Arsenal of Freedom Tour - Arkansas
    SW Arsenal of Freedom Tour - Arkansas
    SW Arsenal of Freedom Tour - Arkansas
    SW Arsenal of Freedom Tour - Arkansas
    SW Arsenal of Freedom Tour - Arkansas
    SW Arsenal of Freedom Tour - Arkansas
    SW Arsenal of Freedom Tour - Arkansas
    SW Arsenal of Freedom Tour - Arkansas
    SW Arsenal of Freedom Tour - Arkansas
    SW Arsenal of Freedom Tour - Arkansas
    SW Arsenal of Freedom Tour - Arkansas
    SW Arsenal of Freedom Tour - Arkansas
    SW Arsenal of Freedom Tour - Arkansas
    SW Arsenal of Freedom Tour - Arkansas
    SW Arsenal of Freedom Tour - Arkansas
    SW Arsenal of Freedom Tour - Arkansas
    SW Arsenal of Freedom Tour - Arkansas
    SW Arsenal of Freedom Tour - Arkansas
    SW Arsenal of Freedom Tour - Arkansas
    SW Arsenal of Freedom Tour - Arkansas
    SW Arsenal of Freedom Tour - Arkansas
    SW Arsenal of Freedom Tour - Arkansas

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery