Building Ties with Local Leaders: Leadership Sumter Members Tour Shaw AFB

U.S. Air Force Maj. Forest Kerstetter, 20th Operations Support Squadron airfield operations flight commander, center, shows Niles Moye, a member of Leadership Sumter, left, an air traffic control training simulator during a base tour for Leadership Sumter at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 12, 2026. Members of the professional development initiative received insight on different facets of the Shaw AFB mission and its role in the local community during the tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)
