Leadership Sumter members pose for a group photo in front of a F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft during a base tour at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 12, 2026. The tour for members of the professional development initiative provided participants with an opportunity to learn more about Shaw AFB’s mission and its role in the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 14:01
|Photo ID:
|9540644
|VIRIN:
|260212-F-MP612-1661
|Resolution:
|4223x2813
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Building Ties with Local Leaders: Leadership Sumter Members Tour Shaw AFB [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Erin Dunkleberger