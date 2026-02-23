Building Ties with Local Leaders: Leadership Sumter Members Tour Shaw AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Elijah Swain, an emergency management specialist assigned to the 20th Civil Engineering Squadron, right, discusses the importance of chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense with Miles Noye, a member of Leadership Sumter, during a base tour for Leadership Sumter at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 12, 2026. As part of the tour, members of the professional development initiative learned more about the 20th CES emergency management flight’s roles and responsibilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)