(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Building Ties with Local Leaders: Leadership Sumter Members Tour Shaw AFB [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Building Ties with Local Leaders: Leadership Sumter Members Tour Shaw AFB

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Elijah Swain, an emergency management specialist assigned to the 20th Civil Engineering Squadron, right, discusses the importance of chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense with Miles Noye, a member of Leadership Sumter, during a base tour for Leadership Sumter at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 12, 2026. As part of the tour, members of the professional development initiative learned more about the 20th CES emergency management flight’s roles and responsibilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 14:01
    Photo ID: 9540643
    VIRIN: 260212-F-MP612-1573
    Resolution: 4211x2805
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building Ties with Local Leaders: Leadership Sumter Members Tour Shaw AFB [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Erin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Building Ties with Local Leaders: Leadership Sumter Members Tour Shaw AFB
    Building Ties with Local Leaders: Leadership Sumter Members Tour Shaw AFB
    Building Ties with Local Leaders: Leadership Sumter Members Tour Shaw AFB
    Building Ties with Local Leaders: Leadership Sumter Members Tour Shaw AFB
    Building Ties with Local Leaders: Leadership Sumter Members Tour Shaw AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    20th Fighter Wing
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Base Tours

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery