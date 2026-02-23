Members of Leadership Sumter walk towards F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft during a base tour for the group at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 12, 2026. As part of the tour, members of the professional development initiative learned more about the 20th Fighter Wing’s F-16 mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 14:01
|Photo ID:
|9540642
|VIRIN:
|260212-F-MP612-1354
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Building Ties with Local Leaders: Leadership Sumter Members Tour Shaw AFB [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Erin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.