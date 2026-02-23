Building Ties with Local Leaders: Leadership Sumter Members Tour Shaw AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leadership Sumter members pass around a torso harness in the 77th Fighter Squadron aircraft flight equipment shop during a base tour at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 12, 2026. The tour for members of the professional development initiative provided participants with an opportunity to learn more about Shaw AFB’s mission and its role in the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)