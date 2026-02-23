(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Building Ties with Local Leaders: Leadership Sumter Members Tour Shaw AFB [Image 2 of 5]

    Building Ties with Local Leaders: Leadership Sumter Members Tour Shaw AFB

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger 

    20th Fighter Wing

    Leadership Sumter members pass around a torso harness in the 77th Fighter Squadron aircraft flight equipment shop during a base tour at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 12, 2026. The tour for members of the professional development initiative provided participants with an opportunity to learn more about Shaw AFB’s mission and its role in the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 14:01
    Photo ID: 9540640
    VIRIN: 260212-F-MP612-1136
    Resolution: 4132x2752
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building Ties with Local Leaders: Leadership Sumter Members Tour Shaw AFB [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Erin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    20th Fighter Wing
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Base Tours

