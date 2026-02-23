102d Public Affairs Detachment documents Psychological Operations training during Sentry South 26-2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Benjamin Tomlinson, a public affairs specialist assigned to the 102d Public Affairs Detachment, Mississippi Army National Guard, records Soldiers assigned to the 340th and 346th Psychological Operations Companies during exercise Sentry South 26-2, Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, Feb. 23, 2026. Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan McCrink)