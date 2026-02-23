(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    102d Public Affairs Detachment documents Psychological Operations training during Sentry South 26-2 [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    102d Public Affairs Detachment documents Psychological Operations training during Sentry South 26-2

    GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan McCrink 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Benjamin Tomlinson, a public affairs specialist assigned to the 102d Public Affairs Detachment, Mississippi Army National Guard, records Soldiers assigned to the 340th and 346th Psychological Operations Companies during exercise Sentry South 26-2, Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, Feb. 23, 2026. Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan McCrink)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 14:00
    Photo ID: 9540639
    VIRIN: 260217-F-PI893-9799
    Resolution: 5011x3334
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 102d Public Affairs Detachment documents Psychological Operations training during Sentry South 26-2 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Dylan McCrink, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    102d Public Affairs Detachment documents Psychological Operations training during Sentry South 26-2
    F-35A Lightning II taxis during Sentry South 26-2
    Two F-35A Lightning II aircraft taxi during Sentry South 26-2
    187th Fighter Wing pilot conducts pre-flight checks during Sentry South 26-2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sentrysouth26-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery