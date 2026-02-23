(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Detrick and Community First Responders Collaborate in Emergency Response

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Detrick and Community First Responders Collaborate in Emergency Response

    FREDERICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Lanessa Hill 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Fort Detrick

    Community partners including other federal agencies and Frederick County attend a emergency preparedness workshop on Feb. 26 at Fort Detrick. The workshop is
    intended to further identify ways to collaborate and identify any gaps that would impact response.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 12:37
    Photo ID: 9540399
    VIRIN: 260226-A-JW358-7400
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: FREDERICK, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Detrick and Community First Responders Collaborate in Emergency Response, by Lanessa Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The Power of Practice, Preparation, and Collaboration in Emergency Response

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery