    Sentry South 26-2 Spanish air force NH90 touch and go at Camp Shelby [Image 5 of 5]

    Sentry South 26-2 Spanish air force NH90 touch and go at Camp Shelby

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Strait 

    186th Air Refueling Wing

    A Spanish air force NH90 helicopter flies above Haggler Field, Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, during exercise Sentry South 26-2, Feb. 26, 2026. Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Strait)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 10:56
    Photo ID: 9540104
    VIRIN: 260226-Z-PN753-1017
    Resolution: 5207x3261
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Sentry South 26-2 Spanish air force NH90 touch and go at Camp Shelby [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Dakota Strait, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

