Navy Food Management Team Reception Class

Last week, the NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Navy Food Management Team held a three-day reception class. Chief Culinary Specialist Oprah Ramos led the course, teaching the basics of funding a reception, proper setup, presentation, napkin folding, and preparing bite-sized entrees. The students will take these new skills back to their respective commands to enhance special meals and receptions.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 09:21
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
