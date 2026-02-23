(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Food Management Team Reception Class [Image 2 of 2]

    Navy Food Management Team Reception Class

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Thomas Kreidel 

    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk

    Last week, the NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Navy Food Management Team held a three-day reception class. Chief Culinary Specialist Oprah Ramos led the course, teaching the basics of funding a reception, proper setup, presentation, napkin folding, and preparing bite-sized entrees. The students will take these new skills back to their respective commands to enhance special meals and receptions.

    This work, Navy Food Management Team Reception Class [Image 2 of 2], by Thomas Kreidel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Food Management Team Reception Class
    Navy Food Management Team Reception Class

    NAVSUP
    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk

