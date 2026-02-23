Allies down under: Steel Airmen augment No. 36 Squadron at RAAF Base Amberley

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 911th Maintenance Group and the No. 36 Squadron pose for a photo at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Feb. 13, 2026. 911th MXG Airmen embedded with No. 36 Squadron personnel to bolster C-17 Globemaster III maintenance operations in a rare, hands-on exchange that underscored how allied readiness is sustained not just in the air, but on the hangar floor. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Marjorie A. Schurr)