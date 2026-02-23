(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Allies down under: Steel Airmen augment No. 36 Squadron at RAAF Base Amberley [Image 13 of 13]

    Allies down under: Steel Airmen augment No. 36 Squadron at RAAF Base Amberley

    AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    02.13.2026

    Photo by 1st Lt. Marjorie Schurr 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Members of the 911th Maintenance Group and the No. 36 Squadron pose for a photo at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Feb. 13, 2026. 911th MXG Airmen embedded with No. 36 Squadron personnel to bolster C-17 Globemaster III maintenance operations in a rare, hands-on exchange that underscored how allied readiness is sustained not just in the air, but on the hangar floor. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Marjorie A. Schurr)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 09:22
    Location: AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
    This work, Allies down under: Steel Airmen augment No. 36 Squadron at RAAF Base Amberley [Image 13 of 13], by 1st Lt. Marjorie Schurr, identified by DVIDS

    Allies down under: Steel Airmen augment No. 36 Squadron at RAAF Base Amberley

    AFRC
    RAAF
    911th Airlift WIng
    Amberley
    C-17 Globemaster III
    Pittsburgh

