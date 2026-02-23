Members of the 911th Maintenance Group and the No. 36 Squadron pose for a photo at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Feb. 13, 2026. 911th MXG Airmen embedded with No. 36 Squadron personnel to bolster C-17 Globemaster III maintenance operations in a rare, hands-on exchange that underscored how allied readiness is sustained not just in the air, but on the hangar floor. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Marjorie A. Schurr)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 09:22
|Photo ID:
|9539883
|VIRIN:
|260213-F-LS320-1004
|Resolution:
|5712x2116
|Size:
|3.95 MB
|Location:
|AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Web Views:
|34
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Allies down under: Steel Airmen augment No. 36 Squadron at RAAF Base Amberley [Image 13 of 13], by 1st Lt. Marjorie Schurr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Allies down under: Steel Airmen augment No. 36 Squadron at RAAF Base Amberley
No keywords found.