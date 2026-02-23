(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps Aircraft Flyover USS Tripoli [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps Aircraft Flyover USS Tripoli

    SASEBO, U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Paul LeClair 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Four U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning IIs, attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, flyover America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb. 26, 2026. Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), composed of America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ships USS New Orleans (LPD 18) and USS San Diego (LPD 22), along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Paul LeClair)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 01:45
    Photo ID: 9539615
    VIRIN: 260226-N-KX492-1316
    Resolution: 1910x1273
    Size: 486.04 KB
    Location: SASEBO, U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps Aircraft Flyover USS Tripoli [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Paul LeClair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AMPHIB
    USN
    USS Tripoli
    LHA7
    lethality & readiness
    Navy

