A Stryker assigned to 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division pulls security during a field training exercise at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Feb. 18, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)
Date Taken:
|02.18.2026
Date Posted:
|02.26.2026 17:11
Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
This work, Stryker in the mist [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.