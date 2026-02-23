(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier Visits Schriever Space Force Base [Image 4 of 4]

    Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier Visits Schriever Space Force Base

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Dalton Prejeant 

    Space Base Delta 41

    The Honorable Matt Lohmeier, Under Secretary of the Air Force, left, walks with U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Casey M. Beard, USSF Combat Forces Command deputy commander, right, during a tour at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Feb. 24, 2026. Lohmeier’s visit aimed to engage with Guardians and Airmen and learn more about updates to the Air and Space Force installations and programs. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 16:57
    Photo ID: 9539080
    VIRIN: 260224-X-DA809-1012
    Resolution: 5950x3967
    Size: 6.08 MB
    Location: COLORADO, US
    This work, Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier Visits Schriever Space Force Base [Image 4 of 4], by Dalton Prejeant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SchrieverSFB
    SSFB
    SBD41
    SPACEBASEDELTA41
    Combat Forces Command
    USECAF Matt Lohmeier

