Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier Visits Schriever Space Force Base

The Honorable Matt Lohmeier, Under Secretary of the Air Force, left, walks with U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Casey M. Beard, USSF Combat Forces Command deputy commander, right, during a tour at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Feb. 24, 2026. Lohmeier’s visit aimed to engage with Guardians and Airmen and learn more about updates to the Air and Space Force installations and programs. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)