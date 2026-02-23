Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260226-N-CM740-1019 PITTSBURGH (February 26, 2026) - From left to right, Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Noah Anderson, Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Tevierre Williams, and Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Haoran Wang, all recruiters assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, pose for a photo in front of the Phase 4 Learning Center, February 26, 2026. NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer.)