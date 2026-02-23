(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NRS North Hills Recruiters participate in Phase 4 Career & Resource Fair [Image 3 of 3]

    NRS North Hills Recruiters participate in Phase 4 Career &amp; Resource Fair

    PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Stamer 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    260226-N-CM740-1019 PITTSBURGH (February 26, 2026) - From left to right, Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Noah Anderson, Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Tevierre Williams, and Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Haoran Wang, all recruiters assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, pose for a photo in front of the Phase 4 Learning Center, February 26, 2026. NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer.)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 16:27
    VIRIN: 260226-N-CM740-1019
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NRS North Hills Recruiters participate in Phase 4 Career & Resource Fair [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Recruiters, NTAG Pittsburgh, Community Outreach, Career Fair

