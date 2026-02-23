(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Comstock and 11th MEU ACV Operations [Image 5 of 6]

    Comstock and 11th MEU ACV Operations

    UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nadia James 

    USS Comstock (LSD 45)

    U.S. Marine Corps amphibious combat vehicles assigned to Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, approach the well deck of amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45), Feb. 25, 2026. Comstock, part of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances warfighting capability and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nadia James)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 16:24
    VIRIN: 260225-N-IV962-1129
    This work, Comstock and 11th MEU ACV Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Nadia James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    11th MEU
    USS Comstock (LSD 45)
    ACV
    Welldeck Operations

