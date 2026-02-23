(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sentry South 26-2 Osprey Landing [Image 1 of 2]

    Sentry South 26-2 Osprey Landing

    GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Benjamin Tomlinson 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Navy V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft pilot walks away after landing on the flight line during exercise Sentry South 26-2, at the Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, Feb. 20, 2026. Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Tomlinson)

