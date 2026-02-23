Sharing a Smile with NHB Health Promotion and NMRTU Bangor Dental

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Worth Smiling About…In conjunction with February designated as National Children’s Dental Health Month, Naval Hospital Bremerton Health Promotion and Wellness teamed up with Navy Medicine Readiness Training Unit Bangor Dental Clinic personnel - Lt. Bueniel Kim, Hospital Corpsmen 3rd Class Pedro Rosario-Baez and Anthony Jaimes and Hospitalman Shakyia Gilmore - to share interactive oral health tips at Naval Base Kitsap Child Development Center. Children were given hands-on advice on brushing technique as well as learned how to prevent such ‘mouth monsters’ as tooth decay from impacting their development. “We wanted to share with the children how important their teeth are, and that brushing their teeth and cleaning between their teeth really helps them from getting any type of oral disease,” said Patricia Skinner, Health Promotion and Wellness Clinic department head. The dental team shared such insight as “Our teeth are the only part of our body which can’t heal itself. We must protect them.” They also pointedly clarified that eating healthy foods helps to limit surgery beverages and snacks from damaging their teeth. “There are typically ten to 12 teaspoons of sugar in just one can of soda,” Skinner said, noting that the American Heart Association notes that a healthy daily sugar intake for a grown male is nine teaspoons and six teaspoons for an adult female. (Official Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs)