The 4th Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge commenced on February 20, 2026, Fort Pickett, Va. Forty-four Army ROTC cadet team from across the brigade met for the first day of competition to determine the top teams who advance to represent the brigade at the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition held at West Point this spring. | U.S. Army photo by Sarah Windmueller