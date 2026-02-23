(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    4th Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge [Image 3 of 20]

    4th Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge

    FORT PICKETT, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Photo by Sarah Windmueller 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    The 4th Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge commenced on February 20, 2026, Fort Pickett, Va. Forty-four Army ROTC cadet team from across the brigade met for the first day of competition to determine the top teams who advance to represent the brigade at the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition held at West Point this spring. | U.S. Army photo by Sarah Windmueller

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 11:11
    Photo ID: 9538181
    VIRIN: 260220-A-PG511-3678
    Resolution: 3709x5192
    Size: 5.84 MB
    Location: FORT PICKETT, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge [Image 20 of 20], by Sarah Windmueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

