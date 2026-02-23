260220-A-JU979-1288

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Photo by Nathan Clinebelle 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Col. David Gaugush, garrison commander, speaks to cadets during speed mentoring at the Lt. Gen. Stephen Twitty Leadership Symposium, Feb. 20.

    Providing Mentorship: Symposium imparts leadership advice to cadets

