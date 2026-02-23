(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Naval District Washington Presents Awards During February 2026 Town Hall

    Naval District Washington Presents Awards During February 2026 Town Hall

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    WASHINGTON, D.C. (Feb. 24, 2026) -- Rear Adm. David Faehnle, commandant, Naval District Washington, presents awards to civilian and military staff members assigned to NDW during a monthly command town hall onboard the Washington Navy Yard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 06:21
    Photo ID: 9537745
    VIRIN: 260224-N-VP266-1003
    Resolution: 4450x3179
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval District Washington Presents Awards During February 2026 Town Hall, by PO1 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AGC
    Town Hall
    February 2026

