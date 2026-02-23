(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Marines with 3rd MLG Conduct Joint Fuel Transport Operations on Okinawa, Japan

    U.S. Marines with 3rd MLG Conduct Joint Fuel Transport Operations on Okinawa, Japan

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Gianni MartinezCordova, left, a motor vehicle operator, and Lance Cpl. Thomas Pencis, a semitrailer refueler operator, both with 3rd Landing Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conduct a joint fuel transport operation alongside civilian Defense Logistics Agency workers at DLA Defense Fuel Supply Point Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 25, 2026. U.S. Marines with 3rd MLG conducted continuous joint fuel transport operations with U.S. Air Force 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron and DLA civilians in order to develop efficient practices and gain valuable joint training experience. MartinezCordova is a native of Nevada. Pencis is a native of Colorado. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 01:52
    Photo ID: 9537611
    VIRIN: 250225-M-WJ190-2076
    Resolution: 5465x3643
    Size: 5.07 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines with 3rd MLG Conduct Joint Fuel Transport Operations on Okinawa, Japan, by LCpl Marcus Henson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fueling the Fight: 9th ESB Integration Strengthens Joint Logistics in Okinawa

    TAGS

    Motor Transport
    Joint service
    Motor Vehicle Operator
    Fuel

