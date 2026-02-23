U.S. Marines with 3rd MLG Conduct Joint Fuel Transport Operations on Okinawa, Japan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Gianni MartinezCordova, left, a motor vehicle operator, and Lance Cpl. Thomas Pencis, a semitrailer refueler operator, both with 3rd Landing Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conduct a joint fuel transport operation alongside civilian Defense Logistics Agency workers at DLA Defense Fuel Supply Point Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 25, 2026. U.S. Marines with 3rd MLG conducted continuous joint fuel transport operations with U.S. Air Force 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron and DLA civilians in order to develop efficient practices and gain valuable joint training experience. MartinezCordova is a native of Nevada. Pencis is a native of Colorado. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson)