(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Special Operations Forces Arctic Medic (SOFAM) 2026 [Image 4 of 22]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Special Operations Forces Arctic Medic (SOFAM) 2026

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer John Kotara 

    U.S. Special Operations Command North

    U.S., Canada, Germany, and the Netherlands along with interagency partners traverse Arctic terrain during medical training at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, Jan. 12, 2026. Special Operations Forces Arctic Medic 2026 enhanced SOF readiness through real-world scenarios in an austere climate and ensures a lethal fighting force to win wars. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Kotara)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 21:28
    Photo ID: 9537416
    VIRIN: 260113-N-RZ218-8058
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Special Operations Forces Arctic Medic (SOFAM) 2026 [Image 22 of 22], by CPO John Kotara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Special Operations Forces Arctic Medic (SOFAM) 2026
    Special Operations Forces Arctic Medic (SOFAM) 2026
    Special Operations Forces Arctic Medic (SOFAM) 2026
    Special Operations Forces Arctic Medic (SOFAM) 2026
    Special Operations Forces Arctic Medic (SOFAM) 2026
    Special Operations Forces Arctic Medic (SOFAM) 2026
    Special Operations Forces Arctic Medic (SOFAM) 2026
    Special Operations Forces Arctic Medic (SOFAM) 2026
    Special Operations Forces Arctic Medic (SOFAM) 2026
    Special Operations Forces Arctic Medic (SOFAM) 2026
    Special Operations Forces Arctic Medic (SOFAM) 2026
    Special Operations Forces Arctic Medic (SOFAM) 2026
    Special Operations Forces Arctic Medic (SOFAM) 2026
    Special Operations Forces Arctic Medic (SOFAM) 2026
    Special Operations Forces Arctic Medic (SOFAM) 2026
    Special Operations Forces Arctic Medic (SOFAM) 2026
    Special Operations Forces Arctic Medic (SOFAM) 2026
    Special Operations Forces Arctic Medic (SOFAM) 2026
    Special Operations Forces Arctic Medic (SOFAM) 2026
    Special Operations Forces Arctic Medic (SOFAM) 2026
    Special Operations Forces Arctic Medic (SOFAM) 2026
    Special Operations Forces Arctic Medic (SOFAM) 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    navy seals
    tacmed
    SOFAM
    germany
    Medical
    canada

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery