Special Operations Forces Arctic Medic (SOFAM) 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S., Canada, Germany, and the Netherlands along with interagency partners traverse Arctic terrain during medical training at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, Jan. 12, 2026. Special Operations Forces Arctic Medic 2026 enhanced SOF readiness through real-world scenarios in an austere climate and ensures a lethal fighting force to win wars. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Kotara)