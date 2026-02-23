Comstock Gets Underway

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Seaman Geordan Rolfe, assigned to amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45), stands watch on the ship’s bridge, Feb. 23, 2026. Comstock, part of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances warfighting capability and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nadia James)