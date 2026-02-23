(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Comstock Gets Underway

    Comstock Gets Underway

    UNITED STATES

    02.23.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nadia James 

    USS Comstock (LSD 45)

    Seaman Geordan Rolfe, assigned to amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45), stands watch on the ship's bridge, Feb. 23, 2026. Comstock, part of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances warfighting capability and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nadia James)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 18:50
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Comstock Gets Underway [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Nadia James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

