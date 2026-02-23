(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Command and General Staff College Campus – School of Command Preparation [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Command and General Staff College Campus – School of Command Preparation

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Command and General Staff College

    CGSC School of Command Preparation (SCP) Main Building Eisenhower Hall - Fort Leavenworth, KS (U.S. Army Photo by Dan Neal, Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 11:11
    Photo ID: 9536057
    VIRIN: 260225-A-BY721-1002
    Resolution: 3000x2143
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command and General Staff College Campus – School of Command Preparation [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Command and General Staff College Campus - Lewis &amp; Clark Building
    Command and General Staff College Campus – School of Command Preparation
    Command and General Staff College Campus – SAMS

    TAGS

    Command and General Staff College
    CGSC
    school of command preparation
    Eisenhower Hall

