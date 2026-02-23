Date Taken: 07.16.2025 Date Posted: 02.25.2026 11:11 Photo ID: 9536057 VIRIN: 260225-A-BY721-1002 Resolution: 3000x2143 Size: 2.87 MB Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Command and General Staff College Campus – School of Command Preparation [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.