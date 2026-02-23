(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NSA Naples, Italian High School Students Partner in Cultural Exchange [Image 3 of 4]

    NSA Naples, Italian High School Students Partner in Cultural Exchange

    ITALY

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Josephine Schneider 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 20, 2026) Italian high school students from Istituto di Istruzione Secondaria di II Grado Matilde Serao in Pomigliano d'Arco, Naples, Italy, engage with U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Leonard Reuben Jones and U.S. Navy Seaman Francis Ayson during a language and cultural exchange event on Feb. 20, 2026. The engagement is part of U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples' Italian Students Engagement Program (ISEP). ISEP facilitates the exchange of U.S. culture with Italian students to strengthen intercultural understanding. NSA Naples is an operational base, home to over 50 commands and 8,500 personnel, providing crucial support for U.S. and allied forces across Europe, Africa, and the Central Command's areas of responsibility. From air and port operations to force protection and logistics, the base ensures combat readiness while prioritizing the well-being of service members and their families. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo by Teresa Merola)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 07:26
    Photo ID: 9535789
    VIRIN: 260220-D-QQ360-5581
    Resolution: 4080x3060
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Naples, Italian High School Students Partner in Cultural Exchange [Image 4 of 4], by Josephine Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

