Boxer Conducts Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) carry chocks and chains on the ship’s flight deck during flight operations, Feb. 23, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances warfighting capabilities and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dustin Drake)