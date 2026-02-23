A Co. 4-2 AB Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Maxwell Mueller assumed command of Alpha Company, 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division, from Capt. George Lesley during a change of command ceremony at the 4-2 Smith McCormick Hangar, Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 20, 2026. The ceremony signified the formal transfer of authority and responsibility while reinforcing the unit’s commitment to readiness and mission success. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. GeonWoo Park)