    V-22 Osprey Sentry South

    V-22 Osprey Sentry South

    UNITED STATES

    01.01.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Dawson Carter 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Navy pilot walks toward a V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft from the Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft from the Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) during Sentry South 26-2 at the Combat Ready Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, Feb. 23, 2026. Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Dawson Carter)

    Date Taken: 01.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 18:06
    VIRIN: 260224-Z-EL358-1012
    This work, V-22 Osprey Sentry South, by A1C Dawson Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    V-22 Osprey Sentry South
    146th AeroMedical Evacuation Squadron Sentry South 26

