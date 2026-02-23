(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Jersey OCS conducts first ruck of the year [Image 3 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    New Jersey OCS conducts first ruck of the year

    SEA GIRT, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    Officer candidates assigned to the Officer Candidate School, 254th Regional Training Regiment, New Jersey Army National Guard, participate in a Ruck march familiarization in Sea Girt, New Jersey, Feb. 21, 2026. The Officer Candidate School develops, motivates and trains the next generation of leaders for the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 17:57
    Photo ID: 9535221
    VIRIN: 260221-A-AA072-1041
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 12.83 MB
    Location: SEA GIRT, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Jersey OCS conducts first ruck of the year [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New Jersey OCS conducts first ruck of the year
    New Jersey OCS conducts first ruck of the year
    New Jersey OCS conducts first ruck of the year
    New Jersey OCS conducts first ruck of the year
    New Jersey OCS conducts first ruck of the year
    New Jersey OCS conducts first ruck of the year
    New Jersey OCS conducts first ruck of the year
    New Jersey OCS conducts first ruck of the year
    New Jersey OCS conducts first ruck of the year
    New Jersey OCS conducts first ruck of the year
    New Jersey OCS conducts first ruck of the year
    New Jersey OCS conducts first ruck of the year
    New Jersey OCS conducts first ruck of the year
    New Jersey OCS conducts first ruck of the year
    New Jersey OCS conducts first ruck of the year
    New Jersey OCS conducts first ruck of the year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ruck
    OCS
    Ruckmarch
    National Guard
    U.S. Army
    Officer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery